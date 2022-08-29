Electricity restored in flood-affected areas of Sindh: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Power Khurrum Dastagir said on Sunday that electricity had been restored in most flood-affected areas of Sindh. According to a notification issued by the Power Division, the power minister said that load-shedding had been abolished in affected areas so that water pumps could work uninterrupted. Khurram Dastagir is in Sindh for the past week and is monitoring the restoration of power in flood-affected areas of the province. However, a red alert has been issued as the Kabul River has filled up at an alarming rate. The water flow in the Kabul River near Nowshera has reached 3,15,000 cuesic. River Sindh is flowing at danger level as it is facing a lower level flooding at Tarbela with 2,88,000 cuesic water while the flow at Kala Bagh has reached 4,23,000.