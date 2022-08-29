Evening shift in govt schools causes inconvenience to parents

ISLAMABAD – Admission in the downtown government educational institutions of the capital has always been a nerve-wracking trial for parents especially when they are compelled to admit their children in the evening shift and suffer for the whole year.

This year too, poor and middle class families had to enrol their children in the evening shifts of the model colleges as morning shift institutions (both FG and Model) denied new admissions in first shift on the pretext of overcrowding in the classrooms.

Those parents who were asked to admit their children in evening shift with an assurance of adjustment in morning after the summer vacation can be seen visiting principal’s office in various institutions to request altering the shift but getting zero response.

According to an official source, the core motive behind running evening shifts is to get multiple salaries ignoring the problems of parents and their kids. On the other hand, the parents are facing a plethora of issues and are worried over unnatural and unhealthy learning of their wards in the evening shift.

Professor Nadeem, a psychologist said, “Students of evening shift schools do not perform brilliantly due to change in their sleep cycles which affect the hormones that regulates sleep. Changes in sleep habits have a significant effect on academic performance of students by reducing concentration and attention deficits in the classroom.”

Moreover, it is very difficult for evening shift students to participate in social activities and have enough time to study, complete homework timely and go to bed at a proper time.

He said that a two-shift system is maintained due to natural disasters affecting the physical conditions of the school building, but is not recommended under normal circumstances. Some teachers teaching in the evening shift have concerns that students particularly weak ones are not receiving the same education as compared with morning shift students.

Students have less time to complete tasks in the evening shift due to time shortage and their education may also suffer as a result of their sleepiness and tiredness in the odd hours of evening.

Similarly, the students in the evening shift are not engaged in the extracurricular activities which are essential for their healthy routine.