Federal govt acted too late for flood relief op: Cheema

LAHORE – Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Taunsa city had been protected due to timely measures being taken by the Punjab government. Talking with the media persons after visiting the PDMA Control Room, he said that excellent rescue and relief measures had been taken to cope up with the dangers of flood.

“The people are protesting over the inflated electricity and fuel prices in Punjab whereas no protest was staged by the people over the flood situation in Punjab”, he said. Cheema stated that the incompetent and an inefficient federal government came to realise about the floods after one month. “The country is facing flood calamity since 1st of August. “Where was the federal government at that time”, he asked. He alleged that PDM leaders were enjoying luxuries on foreign trips at that time. “Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf is still on foreign tours. He said the federal government was indulging in propaganda so as to create a sensation regarding the flood. He stated that the media should gather correct information relating to the flood before airing the news. Cheema vowed not to leave the people alone till their complete rehabilitation.

He disclosed that Imran Khan jointly with the CM’s of Punjab and KPK is going to do a telethon for the fundraising on Tuesday. He assured that all resources will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the affectees.”The federal government has come to realise about the flood situation for the last two days whereas the Punjab government has been continuously working to provide relief to the flood affectees for the last one month”, he said. He further stated that CM Punjab had constituted a cabinet committee which is lending help after ascertaining the losses.