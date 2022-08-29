News Desk

Floods in Pakistan: Water level rises at Guddu Barrage

Following the flooding in the upper parts of the country, the water level is again rising in Indus River at Guddu Barrage, Kandhkot.

The water level has reached 500,944 cusecs at Guddu Barrage. The katcha area around the Guddu Barrage has been submerged after rise in the water.

Fearing more rise in the water inflows, the affected people have reached the embankments of the Guddu barrage.

The local administration has been put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the water level has reached 120.75 feet in Manchhar Lake, Sindh’s chief minister was briefed on Monday during his visit to the area.

“If the water level in Manchhar Lake will surge to 123 feet, it will become dangerous,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah visited Manchhar, the largest natural fresh water lake in Pakistan, which is swelling with water of flash floods in Kachho and flooding in Indus River.

Sindh chief minister was informed about a breach in Suprio Bund near Qaim Jatoi village and four breaches in F.P. Bund at Chakki point during the briefing.

