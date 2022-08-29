Former PM aide Azam Khan challenges keeping his name on FIA stop list

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s principal secretary Azam Khan has filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court against placing his name in the Stop List.

In his plea, Azam Khan challenged the decision of placing his name in the stop list and requested to the court to declare the decision as void.

“Placing the name in stop list is unlawful and violation of the court orders,” former aide to PM pleaded. “I had sought leave for going abroad and my leave from August 25 to September 25 was approved,” Azam Khan said. “After getting leave, I came to know that my name has been added to the stop list again.”

“My name was added in the stop list on the night of the vote of confidence and the high court had ordered removal of name from the list on April 18,” according to the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had placed the names of six key aides of former PM Imran Khan on the stop list.

The names included Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone Mohammad Rizwan.

Being on the list, a person could not travel abroad without permission.

The names of former aides of Imran Khan were placed on the stop list after Khan was removed from the office through a parliamentary vote against him on April 11.