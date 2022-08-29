Staff Reporter

Gas supply to Karachi’s general industry suspended for 24 hours

KARACHI – The gas crisis in Karachi persists as the Sui Sorthern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) has suspended gas supply to the general industry and captive power plants for 24 hours till 8am on Monday.
It is to be noted here that gas supply to the CNG sector was already suspended since Friday 8am, and it will be restored on Monday 8am after the suspension of 72 hours.
“Load management is being undertaken to provide continuous gas supply to the domestic consumers on a priority basis,” said the SSGPL authorities. “The shortage of gas is being tackled through load management,” they added.

