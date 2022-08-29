Gilani cancels big public meeting, announces help for flood victims

MULTAN – Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that it was time to extend maximum relief towards flood victims instead of playing politics. In a statement here, Gilani remarked that Pakistan People Partwy would not hold a big public meeting in connection with the by-election in NA-157. “Instead of a public meeting, we will extend help toward flood victims”, said Gilani. Flood played havoc in the country. He also announced the cancellation of a big public meeting. Gilani also urged countrymen to come forward, extend donations to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul on Sunday urged the citizens living along river Indus to seek shelter at safer places as flood alert has been issued. In a statement, Zartaj Gul stated that ration and other items of daily use were being distributed among the flood affectees. The administration was trying its level best to facilitate the flood victims.

Former minister said that 13 streams of Koh-e-Suleman were very dangerous and added that the government would not left people alone at this critical juncture. She urged the philanthropists to come forward and extend maximum help towards the displaced people.