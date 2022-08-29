Hundreds of graves washed away in Charsadda flood

Peshawar – While floods have damaged crops and houses in the district, hundreds of graves from a century-old graveyard have also been washed away in Battagram area here.

Local sources say that more than 500 graves were washed away from an old graveyard belonging to several villages of the district.

Locals attacked the government for failing to build embankments on both sides of the river in a timely manner, claiming that the graveyard could have been preserved.

However, some locals were able to exhume the relatives’ bodies from the cemetery and move them to other places for burial.

The presence of several fresh and complete bodies inside graves that were several years old astounded the locals.

One Yasir was amazed to see the completely intact body of his father when the grave was exhumed. Speaking to journalists, Yasir said that he and his family was glad to see that the body had not been decomposed in the grave several years after the burial. However, he said the exhumation has also relived the trauma that had suffered because of the death of his father.