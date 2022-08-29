ICBC and BOC collecting donations for PM’s flood relief fund

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China (BOC) are listed among the thirty-three banks in Pakistan for collecting donations for ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022’, Gwadar Pro reported it on Monday.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a tweet stated that China will provide a batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, as well as USD 300,000 emergency cash assistance to the flood-affected Pakistan People in times of need.

The Government has established a flood relief fund for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Fund is administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Accountant General Pakistan will maintain accounts of the Fund.

The State Bank of Pakistan has opened the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund Account, 2022” while all the commercial and microfinance banks have also opened the account of the Fund and are receiving donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, pay order and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country.

Donations are pouring in from all over the world for the flood victims of Pakistan as more than 30 million people in Pakistan have been affected by the devastating floods.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Nowshera, Charsadda still flooded as fresh deluge enters southern Punjab, Sindh

Karachi

Malir river incident: Body of missing driver recovered after 12 days

Islamabad

Pakistan over-punished for climate change: Joudat Ayaz

National

OGRA jacks up LPG prices

Islamabad

PTI’s Asad Umar, Jhagra address Shaukat Tarin-IMF audio leaks

Islamabad

Jazz pledge PKR 1 billion towards flood relief efforts

Karachi

Dollar continues winning streak, gains Rs1.34 in interbank

National

Jamshoro: Boat 17 onboard capsizes in flooded Indus River

National

Floods in Pakistan: Water level rises at Guddu Barrage

National

Tarin allegedly directs Punjab, KP to backtrack from IMF commitments

1 of 10,535

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More