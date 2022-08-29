ICBC and BOC collecting donations for PM’s flood relief fund

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and the Bank of China (BOC) are listed among the thirty-three banks in Pakistan for collecting donations for ‘Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022’, Gwadar Pro reported it on Monday.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in a tweet stated that China will provide a batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, as well as USD 300,000 emergency cash assistance to the flood-affected Pakistan People in times of need.

The Government has established a flood relief fund for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Fund is administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Accountant General Pakistan will maintain accounts of the Fund.

The State Bank of Pakistan has opened the “Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund Account, 2022” while all the commercial and microfinance banks have also opened the account of the Fund and are receiving donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, pay order and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country.

Donations are pouring in from all over the world for the flood victims of Pakistan as more than 30 million people in Pakistan have been affected by the devastating floods.