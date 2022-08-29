IGP forms body to probe report about dam breach

QUETTA – Government of Balochistan has constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tele), Quetta to conduct a “Fact Finding Inquiry” into the false message regarding alleged breach of Wali Tangi Dam that led to panic and mayhem on the night falling between 27-28 August, 2022.

According to an order issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department on August 28, 2022, an inquiry committee with the following composition has been constituted to conduct a “Fact Finding Inquiry” into the false message regarding alleged breach of Wali Tangi Dam that led to panic and mayhem on the night falling between 27-28 August, 2022; (i) DIG of Police (Tele), Quetta, Chairman. (ii) Director (Ops), Balochistan Levies Force, Member. (iii) Additional Secretary-III, Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Member.

Order further says, “The following are the Terms of Reference (TORs); (a) To ascertain reasons behind the false message through certain control room (s) (b) To identify responsible ones for transmitting fake information. (c) Fixing responsibility (if any). (d) Submission of inquiry report to the Government of Balochistan within seven (07) days from the date of issuance of this order”.

Man’s body found in sump

The body of a man was found from a sump near bypass area of district Chaman on Sunday. According to levies, the body was found lying in sump near bypass area of Chaman. On information, levies force, Chaman reached the site and retrieved the body with the help of crane.

It was shifted to a Chaman hospital for identification. Doctors said that the cause of the death was due to drowning. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of the levies force.