IHC forms larger bench to hear Imran contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a five-member larger bench to conduct hearing in contempt of court proceedings initiated against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for his derogatory statement against the additional sessions judge, Islamabad at a public rally in the federal capital. The five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the matter, wherein a three-member bench had previously issued show-cause notice to him. The IHC bench will resume hearing in this regard on August 31 when the PTI chief is likely to appear before the court in person. Previously, a three-member larger bench of the IHC headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the matter and summoned Khan in his personal capacity on August 31. The bench also requested the IHC chief justice to include more judges in the bench. The IHC bench started its contempt proceedings against Imran after he uttered controversial remarks about Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry, who granted remand of Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.