News Desk

IMF executive board meets today to release Pakistan’s loan

A crucial meeting of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet today (Monday) for approving the release of a loan tranche of US$1.17 billion for Pakistan.

The IMF executive board will review the seventh and eighth economic review of the country and will consider extending the timeframe of the IMF loan programme besides also extending its amount from US$6 billion to US$7 billion.

The Pakistani government has requested an exemption from some targets set by the IMF and the executive board will also consider it. Following the approval of the release of the IMF loan tranche, it is being expected that friendly countries will invest in Pakistan.

On August 15, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that Pakistan sent back the signed letter of intent (LoI) to the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Miftah Ismail said that the LoI was sent to the    IMF after being signed by him and acting governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On August 12, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to the letter of intent forwarded by Pakistan and returned it to the country for signing it.

 

