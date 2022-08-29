Agencies

Imran Khan to address international telethon today

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a live international telethon on Monday (today) from 9:30 pm to generate funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

In a message from his Twitter handle, top party leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Imran Khan will address a live international telethon from 9:30 pm to 12:00 midnight. “The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also accompany him during the telethon,” he said.

CMs of Punjab and KP will also accompany him during the telethon

Fawad added that the telethon would be broadcast on television channels if the court suspends a ban on live speeches of Imran Khan. “Otherwise, it will be broadcast live on 500 digital platforms,” he said. On Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan, addressing PTI public gathering in Jhelum, said that he would help the flood-affected people but would not stop his campaign for ‘real independence’.

Addressing a party rally in Jhelum, the PTI Chief announced establishment of a fund to collect donations for the flood-affected people of the country, adding that Dr Sania Nishtar would head the relief and rescue fund collected via the telethon.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 10,002

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More