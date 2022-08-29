Jahangir Tareen to donate Rs10mn to KP govt for flood relief activities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday announced to give Rs 10 million in aid to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Tareen had a telephone contact with KP CM Mahmood Khan, during which he assured to provide Rs 10 million for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“The Pakistani nation will successfully deal with this difficulty,” he added.