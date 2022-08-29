News Desk

Jahangir Tareen to donate Rs10mn to KP govt for flood relief activities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday announced to give Rs 10 million in aid to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Tareen had a telephone contact with KP CM Mahmood Khan, during which he assured to provide Rs 10 million for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“The Pakistani nation will successfully deal with this difficulty,” he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distribute ration bags

National

All flood victims to receive Rs 25,000 each by Sept 3: PM

National

Pakistan’s future hinges upon solar, wind power generation: PM

National

King Salman, KSA Crown Prince express condolences with President Dr Alvi over loss of lives

National

Sanjrani urges developed countries to support flood affectees on humanitarian grounds

National

Miftah Ismail hints at trade with India

National

Maryam Nawaz visits flood-stricken people of Taunsa

National

At least four killed, 16 missing after boat capsizes in Bilawalpur

Islamabad

Nowshera, Charsadda still flooded as fresh deluge enters southern Punjab, Sindh

Islamabad

ICBC and BOC collecting donations for PM’s flood relief fund

1 of 8,925

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More