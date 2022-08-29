Jamshoro: Boat 17 onboard capsizes in flooded Indus River

A boat carrying 17 persons onboard, capsized in flooded Indus River near Bilawalpur here.

“The rescuers have so far retrieved five dead bodies from the river water including a child and three women,” local police said.

“Seven persons onboard the ill-fated boat, have been saved and shifted to Abdullah Shah Medical Institute Sehwan,” according to police.

“The search for unaccounted persons in progress,” Commissioner Hyderabad said. ” Pakistan Navy has also been requested for help in the search of drowned people, he added.

Recently eight people including two children and a woman were drowned after a boat capsized in the Indus River near Kandhkot.

The local residents managed to recover three bodies including two children and a woman. Locals said that the boat capsized due to the flooding in Indus River when the residents of the katcha area were moving to the nearby area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indus River has been in high flood level at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.