Jordan calls for halting Israeli violations at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex

Jordan on Sunday called for an immediate end to Israeli violations at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu Alfoul said settler intrusions into the holy site “represent a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law and the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities.”

The spokesman said the Jordan-run Jerusalem Endowment Department is the legal entity responsible for administering Al-Aqsa affairs.

In March 2003, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordanian King Abdullah II signed an agreement that gives Jordan the mandate to “defend Jerusalem and its holy sites,” and confirms Jordan’s role as protector of the city’s holy sites.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the “Temple Mount,” claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.