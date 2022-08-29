Agencies

Kasatkina bags second title in hardcourt swing ahead of US Open

NEW YORK – Russian Daria Kasatkina will go into the US Open brimming with confidence after winning her second title on Saturday in the hardcourt swing leading up to the Grand Slam in New York. Top seed Kasatkina defeated Daria Saville 6-4 6-4 in the final at the inaugural Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, with the contest lasting nearly two hours. It was Kasatkina’s second singles title of the season after she won the Silicon Valley Classic crown in San Jose earlier this month. The world number nine will face Britain’s Harriet Dart in the opening round of the U.S. Open, the year’s final Grand Slam. Kasatkina’s best performance at the U.S. Open came in 2017 when she reached the round of 16.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 3,861

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More