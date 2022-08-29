News Desk

Khurram Dastgir visits flood relief camp to distribute ration bags

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Monday visited the rain/flood victims’ camp at Bhit Shah and distributed ration among the affected people.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the federal minister said that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he was visiting the flood-affected districts of Sindh and the relief goods were being distributed among the victims.

Khurram Dastagir said the prime minister had announced a relief grant of Rs.15 billion for the assistance of the rain victims of Sindh.

He said that with the joint cooperation of the federal and provincial government, the victims of rain would be helped, while under the BISP, the affected people were also being paid cash money.

The federal minister said that the aid supplies for the victims had started arriving from abroad, informing that aid supplies had arrived from Turkey which would soon be distributed among the affectees.

