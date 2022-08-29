KP govt releases additional fund of Rs2.5b for flood affectees

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released an additional fund of Rs2.5 billion for provision of relief to the flood affected people of the province, said a dispatch of the Establishment & Administration Department to the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department here on Sunday.

The approval for the relief of the fund has been granted by the provincial cabinet through circulation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has vowed to utilise all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and provision of relief to them.

The Chief Minister said that the affectees would not be left alone at this critical juncture and immediate steps for their rehabilitation would be taken soon after improvement in the situation.

35 stranded people in Kalam,

Kumrat rescued

On the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Swat and Dir Upper districts have launched rescue operation to rescue stranded people in Kalam and Kumrat.

According to an official handout issued here on Sunday, 35 people have shifted from Kalam and Kumrat have been shifted to Saidu Sharif Airport (Mingora) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal (Dir Upper). In both districts both rescue and relief operations were in progress through helicopters. Four women tourists were shifted through helicopter from Kumrat forests to the university. The Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper himself was supervising the rescue operation.

The Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said, “Both the shifting of tourists to safe places and provision of food and shelter to the local flood affected people is their priority.”

He said, “At least one food store at every tehsil level is being set up at on emergency basis and all government machinery is in the field to ensure the provision of relief to the flood affectees.”

The commissioner said, “Besides district administration police and other agencies are also participating in the relief operation and medicines and food items are being dispatched to inaccessible areas.”

He said: “All DCs of Malakand division are in the field and he himself is monitoring all rescue and relief activities in the region.”

He said that 132 other stranded people have been shifted to safe places through the rescue operation of Pakistan Army.

He commended the role of Pakistan Army in rescue and relief operations and said, “Civil and military authorities are carrying joint operation in flood affected areas of Malakand Division.”