KP minister visits flood control room

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary visited provincial flood control room on Sunday.

During the visit, they reviewed steps taken by the provincial government for rescue operation and relief activities for the flood-affected people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash directed to accelerate pace of relief activities in flood-affected areas and directed concerned departments to initiate steps in this regard. He said that control room had been established with the aim of maintaining better coordination among the concerned departments to provide services to the people.

He also appreciated the efforts of the staff deployed in the flood control room. He said the facility had been established in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the general public can contact the control room on hotline 1700.

 

