Landlord drowns city to save his lands

TANGWANI – An influential landlord redirected the water flow from a swollen canal in Tangwani city of Sindh just to save his lands from any harm on Sunday. The canal was breached from near Mahrab Dahani petrol pump by the landlord, risking the lives of the local population who blamed influential people for the tragedy the city was facing now. Resultantly, the water wreaked havoc in Tangwani by submerging most of the city, panicking locals who started moving to higher and safer places. The water also submerged nearby areas of Malok Dahali, Mehmud Khan Nandwali, Muhammad Mureed and Thaghman Bajakani. On the other hand, the city administration has failed to carry out repairing of the damaged canal.