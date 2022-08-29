LCCI donates Rs10m for flood affectees

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi met with a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) on Sunday.

LCCI President Nauman Kabir presented him a cheque of Rs10 million for the CM Relief Fund on behalf of the LCCI. The chief minister appreciated the spirit of the office-bearers of LCCI to help the flood affectees.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the traders and the industrialists had always played a proactive role in every difficult and emergency. “Whenever the nation had to face any difficulty, the traders and the industrialist’s community did not lag behind,” he said, adding that he acknowledged the spirit of LCCI members and their office-bearers. Parvez said that the money being collected in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be handed over to the real deserving persons and all possible resources will be provided for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees. The CM underscored that nation will have to work with a national spirit once again for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. “The NGOs and the affluent persons along with the government will have to come forward to lend a helping hand to the flood affectees,” he maintained.

He said the Punjab government is a trader and an industrialist-friendly government, adding that our government from the very onset lifted the timing restriction ban in order to promote business activities in the province. He disclosed that parking plazas will be constructed near the famous business centres in Lahore. A plan has been chalked out to construct a parking plaza in Anarkali for the convenience of the traders and the people, he said. He apprised that a revenue record desk will be set up for the facilitation of the traders and the industrialists in LCCI.

Nauman Kabir extended an invitation to the CM to participate as a chief guest in the Export Trophy Award ceremony. The CM accepted the invitation to participate in the Export Trophy Award ceremony. He lauded the CM for doing exemplary work for the welfare of the traders and the industrialist’s community in his previous tenure. “Even now, he has won the hearts of the traders and the industrialists community by lifting the timing restriction ban”, he added. Nauman Kabir acknowledged his commendable services with regard to creating ease for the traders and the industrialist community for doing business across the province.

The LCCI delegation comprised Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan,Vice President Haris Ateeq, executive committee members including Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Momin Malik, Yousaf Shah, M Usman, Ahmad Faraz Arshad, Maqbool Siddique and Secretary General Shahid Khalil. Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti and former Principal Secretary to CM, GM Sikandar were also present on the occasion.