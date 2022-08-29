LWMC appeals to masses to maintain cleanliness in city

LAHORE – Operation teams and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mobilised in field to ensure neat and clean environment in the city. According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, company’s Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that mechanical sweeping and washing of main roads as well as markets were carried out even on the holiday. She said that duration of washing during night shift had been increased, adding the company was utilising all resources to achieve desired results. She added that mission ‘Clean Lahore’ could not be accomplished without the cooperation of Lahorites. She appealed to people to act as responsible citizens for maintaining proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.

DC visits Badami Bagh fruit, vegetable market

Deputy Commissioner M Ali on Sunday visited the fruit and vegetable market here at Badami Bagh and inspected the arrangements made to facilitate people.

The deputy commissioner monitored the bidding process of various fruits and vegetables and checked the quality of commodities. He asked the market committee to ensure implementation on rules and regulations of bidding and said that over pricing would not be tolerated at all. He asked the market committee to issue price list of fruits and vegetables immediately after bidding.

Ali reviewed the cleanliness condition of fruit and vegetable market and directed the authorities concerned to ensure zero waste management in the premises of market on daily basis. He interacted with buyers and sellers and said that the district administration was serious about controlling the prices of daily use commodities.

He directed the market committee of Badami Bagh to clear encroachments and fruits and vegetable sales points outside the market premises as it was the main cause of traffic jam in the area. He also assured every kind of assistance and help in this regard.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected rate lists of fruits and vegetables at Model Bazaar Township besides reviewing other arrangements.