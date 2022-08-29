Maryam Nawaz to visit flood-hit areas in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz will visit flood-affected areas in South Punjab to express solidarity with the calamity-hit people. She will kick start her visits with the tour of Multan from Monday (today) where she will go to the areas affected by floods. Then she will head to Taunsa Sharif and then Rajanpur. Maryam will stay in the flood-hit areas of South Punjab for 4 to 5 days and deliver PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s message of solidarity to the affectees. Maryam will also hold meetings with the central leaders of the party in the area and will review the flood relief activities by the PML-N.