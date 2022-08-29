Massive destruction in Sindh

The Sindh province is facing an intense monsoon rain spell. All towns and villages are under water. Though the Pakistan Metrologist Department had warned and alerted the Sindh government regarding the expected monsoon rain spell to happen on the expected date, the Sindh governments disregarded the warnings issued by the Pakistan Metrologist Department.

The Sindh government has failed to take reasonable measures to tackle the monsoon spell. Local government national and disaster management is absent in practice. Sindh govt found reticent in taking steps to reduce the problems. People in Sindh have been left to deal with heavy rain. They have been deserted in the time of need. The people of Sindh almost depend on agriculture. Their crops have been destroyed in rain. They have left nothing to shelter themselves and are looking for food and other basic things they need. However, local government and national disaster management seem to have disappeared from the situation when the people need help from elected representatives. Elected representatives are required to hand out ration or necessary material to affected people.

In remote areas of Sindh no fundamental and daily use of edible things are provided by the Sindh government and in big cities no satisfactory steps are seen to restore the normal daily life in the proper way. Roads and streets are filled with rainy water. No machinery is provided by the local government to clear the roads and remove the water from streets to make the life of people smooth to get on with their work. The monsoon rain spell has caused massive destruction to the life of cattle and the property of the people in Sindh. Widespread damage due to heavy rain has aggravated the conditions of the people. By and large the number of people in Larkana, Dadu, Khairpur and other cities have accommodated themselves in government schools. Low supply of vegetables and fruits have raised the price of edible things. Inflation and the monsoon spell have troubled the poor and middle class no end.

However, the Sindh government, which has been in power since the last fifteen years, to rule over Sindh, has added fuel to the fire by leaving the people in lurch. Infrastructure in cities and standing crops in villages have been severely damaged so the Sindh government must announce a relief package for the poor.

FAWAD HUSSAIN SAMO,

Hyderabad.