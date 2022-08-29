News Desk

Meghan Markle hurts sentiments of South Africans

LONDON – Meghan Markle has angered people of South Africa with her first podcast in which she spoke of an incident which took place during the couple’s last royal tour. In the first episode of her podcast series Archetypes, Prince Harry’s wife appeared with tennis star Serena Williams sharing an incident sparked by a heater placed in the nursery where her then-four-month old son Archie was meant to be napping while his parents were executing royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex said: “The moment we landed, we had to drop him off at this housing unit that they had had us staying in. There’s been a fire at the residence.” She explained her son had not been harmed as he was not in the room thanks to his nanny Lauren, who had taken the tot downstairs with her for a snack. The Duchess angered South Africans with her words as she described of the residence as “housing unit”. One user, called Justine Fairground, wrote: “Meghan you may fool Americans, celeb ‘friends’, social media minions but you can’t fool Africans. You’ve shown us who you are. When you try to rip the Royal Family you forget about who you offend on the way.” Lulama Anderson – host of The Snaymaan Podcast, reacted: “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.” Another user, LilyB, asked how Meghan portrayed South Africa, Mr Anderson replied: “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…” Raymond Segodi wrote: “I was convinced by her acting on Oprah interview now after lying about South Africa I withdraw my sympathy and anger against the British media and Royal family.”

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

Entertainment

Paris Hilton celebrates Britney Spears, Elton John’s new duet, ‘the queen is back’

Entertainment

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan, wife Neslisah celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Entertainment

‘Sight to behold’: tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

Entertainment

Churchgoers, researchers celebrate Tunisia’s Sicilian past

Newspaper

Pakistan lose thrilling Asia Cup opener

Newspaper

Asad Zaman reaches SBP Open Tennis semifinals

Newspaper

Nasir Iqbal clinches PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash title

Newspaper

Hashish, Natalia win Jashan e Azadi Tennis Tournament titles

Newspaper

Lahore Garrison Greens crowned Punjab Golf 2022 champions

1 of 3,076

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More