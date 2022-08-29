News Desk

Miftah Ismail hints at trade with India

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Monday hinted at trade with India.

During an informal conversation with the media, he said that he would trade with India after seeing the conditions of his farmers.

Meanwhile, a question was raised by the journalist that, in the past, pro-trade ministers from India had to go home.

Responding to this, the Finance Minister said that “If people have to go home to protect themselves from inflation, then it is fine. As much as I am working for the improvement of the economy, I hope I will not be fired. ”

He further said that the supply of fruits and vegetables is likely to be affected due to floods. If the supply is affected, the import of vegetables will have to be opened. If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so.

