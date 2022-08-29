Nasir Iqbal clinches PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash title

LAHORE – Nasir Iqbal clinched the PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men title after defeating Noor Zaman in the final played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the of international event was played between both Pakistani players Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman, and after a tough battle, Nasir Iqbal succeeded in the winning the title clash by 3-0 in 33 minutes with the score being 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6. Nasir had to face tough resistance from talented Noor Zaman before winning the first game by 11-7.

The second game was identical to the first one, as once again both the players played extremely well before Nasir once again showing his dominance and putting his young opponent under pressure to win the second game with the same score of 11-7. Nasir played the third game with more maturity and venom to win it 11-6 to register a title triumph.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force organized the PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men at from August 24 to 28. The event had prize money of USD12,000. Total 24 squash players from Egypt, Malaysia, Iran and Pakistan participated in the mega event.

Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, HI(M), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force, graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists. Squash legend Qamar Zaman and CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed also attended the ceremony along with guests and players.

While lauding the PSF efforts for providing international-standard training and coaching facilities to the players, the chief guest reiterated that the PAF and the PSF would continue to sponsor talented young players besides making concerted efforts to help the country regain its glory in world squash.