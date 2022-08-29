NHA unmoved against use of illegal outdoor advertisements on its property

ISLAMABAD – The field formations of the National Highway Authority are unmoved against illegal outdoor advertisements of different private ventures displayed on its property in violation of the directions issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The apex court in its judgment passed in 2016 said, “We are of the considered view that no billboard or hoarding can be permitted to be installed on any public property as defined in the preceding paragraph by any authority under the garb of by-laws which militate [against] the civil rights of the public at large.”

Resultantly, authorities concerned swung into action across the country and removed hundreds of billboards, hoardings and bridge panels and also refused to give any such permission in future.

However, the public property that came under the jurisdiction of NHA is being openly utilised for aforementioned purposes in violation of the Supreme Court orders but surprisingly the field formations are completely silent over the misuse of their right of way.

At present, at least four pedestrian bridges between Defence Chook to T-Chowk Rawalpindi are being used by different agencies for commercial advertisements. For instance an advertisement of a project Ramada Hotel is displayed on a bridge located right in front of Al-Shifa Eye Hospital, a promotional advertisement of Garana and two such advertisements of Agency-21 are displayed on bridges located next to the Soan Bridge.

Streetlight polls of NHA are also being utilised to place streamers by different private ventures purely on commercial bases.

As for instance, the streamers of a project named IMARAT are displayed on steel frames from Soan Bridge to Bahria Town’s gate while several streamers were also placed on main G T Road by Al-Jannat Mall in front of its building.

The officers concerned at NHA Headquarters have confirmed to this scribe that no permission for advertisement on public property has been granted to anyone by the Right of Way Section, a department responsible to regulate all such matters.

They said that the role of the headquarter is limited to processing of cases only and our field formations commonly known as maintenance units are responsible to maintain writ of the authority.

“It is responsibility of the concerned Deputy Director Maintenance to take action against advertisements on NHA property,” they said.

On the other hand, when contacted, the Deputy Director Maintenance Rawalpindi Rana Inam expressed his ignorance from any such advertisements and said it is not in my notice that bridge panels are installed on our road network.

He confirmed that we did not give permission to anyone as we cannot do so according to the judgment of the Supreme Court. He assured that he will take action if any such thing comes to his notice while checking his area.

The sources inside the authority informed this scribe that the advertisements are being displayed on public property belonging to NHA with the convenience of field formations.

Meanwhile, Director Public Relations NHA Sohail Aftab vehemently denied any kind of intentional wrongdoing on the part of NHA officers.

He however explained that some pedestrian bridges are maintained by corporate entities as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In that case, the concerned corporate entity is allowed to use the facility for some very limited and specific publicity in a way as there should not be any occurrence of a public hazard.

Regarding lack of action on the part of NHA against the misuse of pedestrian bridges for advertisements by private companies, he clarified that NHA’s ROW wing will take immediate action if any violation of the said judgment or any other rule is found.