No compromise to be made on WASA uplift projects: MD

LAHORE – Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that no compromise will be made on quality and transparency of the development projects of WASA.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here which reviewed weekly progress on WASA’s development projects, revenue, operations and other matters. Report on all ongoing schemes, water supply lines and sewerage projects had been sought from all directors of WASA. The managing director said that under ‘One line one street project’ all old lines should be cutoff. He further said that grand operation should be launched against consumers who were defaulters of WASA. Ghufran Ahmad directed to expedite recovery operation from defaulter housing societies. Meanwhile, the price control magistrates imposed Rs184,000 fine to various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the provincial capital during the past 24 hours.A spokesman for the administration said that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of Lahore and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging. Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

So far, around 16 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered and 16 people have been arrested over profiteering and overcharging.