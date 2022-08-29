One killed, two injured in road accident in Okara

One person was killed and two other sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a trailer in Okara in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Pakpattan Road where a motorcycle hit a parked trailer from behind, killing a man on the spot and injuring his daughter and son.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Aslam.