PAF’s rescue-relief operation underways

QUETTA – Rescue, Relief and Rehabilitation operation by Pakistan Air Force is underway at brisk pace in flood affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, said a statement issued by the Spokesperson for PAF on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours relief goods including ration packs, 3100 cooked food packs and 1100 water bottles were distributed amongst the needy families of Hala, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Sehwan Sharif, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur and Allah Waraio Jamali.

PAF Bases in the North zone are also geared up to respond to the call of nation in the aftermath of devastation caused by recent torrential rains in KPK. Moreover, free medical camps established by PAF are continuously working in flood affected areas to provide free medical facilities to the locals. 721 patients were also attended by medical teams of PAF deployed in field hospitals.