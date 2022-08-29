Pakistan facing worst humanitarian crisis: UN

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations says Pakistan is facing its worst humanitarian crisis as unrelenting heavy rains and flash floods continue creating havoc across the country, affecting a record 33 million people. Although the government and the humanitarian partners are working to provide immediate relief, much more is further needed.

A statement from UN information in Islamabad said preparations are completed at the simultaneous launch of the 2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad and the Palais des Nations in Geneva as the Pakistani government, and the United Nations get together to call on the international humanitarian community to help the country cope with this climatic disaster.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other high ranking officials would be present in Islamabad, while top UN officials would be present in Geneva at the launch of the UN flash appeal.

The process for launch of the UN flash appeal has been completed in less than a week by the Foreign Ministry’s UN Desk and Pakistan mission to UN and Ambassador Khalil Hashmi played vital role for its early completion and launch, which would help in generating funds for rehabilitation of floods victims across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an all parties conference (APC) today to chalk out a unified course in an effort to deal with the devastating floods that have displaced millions across the country and caused massive loss to the national economy.

The premier has called the APC to devise a short- and long-term strategy to deal with the situation, arising out of the torrential rains and flash floods that unleashed a wave of death and destruction in all the provinces.

Meanwhile, the UAE government sent the first cargo jet to Pakistan, carrying relief goods for the flood affected people which landed at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

This first aircraft is the beginning of the air bridge between Pakistan and UAE as 15 more aircrafts would be bringing relief goods to Pakistan on the instructions of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The relief goods which arrived on Sunday include tents, food items, medicines and other essential goods.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and UAE ambassador to Pakistan received the relief goods at the airbase.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal said the floods have killed over 1000 people besides damaging crops, livestock and communication infrastructure.

He said first priority of the government is to save the lives of the people, and later their rehabilitation and restoration of communication infrastructure including roads and bridges.

The minister said the relief items sent from UAE includes tents, food items and medicine which are immediately being sent to flood affected areas in coordination with NDMA and other departments.

Relief goods from Turkey arrive today

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that two aircrafts from Turkiye carrying relief goods would arrive in Karachi today.

“The Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi will hand over the relief goods to the Pakistani authorities at the airport tomorrow morning,” she said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The relief goods included tents, medicines and other items, the minister added.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Turkish President RecepTayyipErdogan about the devastation caused by flood in the country in a telephonic conversation on Saturday (yesterday).

Marriyum said more relief goods were also expected from Turkiye.