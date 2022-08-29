Pakistan looks for world aid amid floods

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is looking to the world for aid amid the devastating floods in the country and historic unpreparedness. The floods, that do not seem to end anytime soon, have left scores of people dead and even more homeless and vulnerable.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistan needed financial help to deal with “overwhelming” floods and hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would take the economic fallout into account.

Unusual heavy monsoon rains have caused devastating floods in both the north and south of the country, affecting more than 30 million people and killing more than 1,000.

Pakistan is already in an economic crisis, facing high inflation, a depreciating currency and a current account deficit. The IMF board will decide this week on whether to release $ 1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan’s bailout programme, which it entered in 2019.

Bilawal said Pakistan looked towards rehabilitation and reconstruction and “we will have conversations not only with the IMF, but with the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank.”

Until now China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and others have contributed to a disaster appeal, but more funds are needed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs 10 billion for those in the most affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Every flood-affected family would be given Rs 25,000, PM Sharif said, which would be disbursed within a week.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Bilawal received telephone call from Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna.

Foreign Minister Colonna offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. The foreign minister briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused across Pakistan by unprecedented rainfall, resulting in floods and landslides.

Bilawal informed that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, property and infrastructure and the situation is likely to deteriorate further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and floods.

The foreign minister apprised the French foreign minister of government’s humanitarian response for people in the affected areas, including establishing a relief fund for people all over the country and overseas to donate to the flood relief efforts.

He shared that a “UN Flash Appeal” would be launched on August 30 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

Also yesterday, the first of a series of humanitarian assistance flights from United Arab Emirates was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal along with concerned officials. Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi was also present on the occasion.

For several decades, the floods come and go, the world contributes, the deaths are mourned and the time passes. There has been hardly any practical step or strategic planning by the successive governments to prevent the monsoon devastation.

This time too, Pakistan is helplessly looking towards the world for financial support to counter the damage. Dangerously for the government, the floods have come this year when the rulers find themselves facing a huge economic crisis.

As the flooding is to die down in coming weeks, the government must finally start a full-fledged campaign to stop the monsoon in the future to be less deadly.