Pakistan rejects Afghan charges on US strike

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday rejected Afghan allegations on use of Pakistan’s air space in the US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has noted, with deep concern, the allegation by acting defence minister of Afghanistan regarding use of Pakistan’s air space in the US counter-terrorism drone operation in Afghanistan,” a foreign ministry statement said.

In the absence of any evidence, as acknowledged by the Afghan minister himself, such conjectural allegations are highly regrettable and defy the norms of responsible diplomatic conduct, it added.

The statement said, “Pakistan reaffirms its belief in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

It added: “We urge the Afghan interim authorities to ensure the fulfilment of international commitments made by Afghanistan not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country.”