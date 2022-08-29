News Desk

Pakistan reports 226 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,568,679. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,575 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 226 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 15,079 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 226 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.50 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan CM says Rs200bn needed for flood victims’ rehabilitation

Headlines

PM announces Rs10b grant for Balochistan

National

Army chief visits flood relief camps

National

119 more die in floods as rescue works continue

National

Pakistan looks for world aid amid floods

National

Pakistan facing worst humanitarian crisis: UN

National

Pakistan rejects Afghan charges on US strike

National

World should help Pakistan to deal with national emergency: Ashrafi

National

Gilani cancels big public meeting, announces help for flood victims

National

President decides 25-year-old land compensation case, directs NHA to implement order

1 of 8,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More