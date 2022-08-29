Agencies

Paris Hilton celebrates Britney Spears, Elton John’s new duet, ‘the queen is back’

CALIFORNIA – Paris Hilton cannot stop gushing over Britney Spears as she released her latest song with legendary singer Sir Elton John. The House of Wax star, 41, who shares a close bond with the Toxic singer, 40, celebrated Spears’ return to the music world since 2016. Praising her pal, the heiress took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself dancing around her bubblegum color pink car outside her California mansion as the track is played in the back. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s Britney expletive and the Queen is officially back!,” adding, “’Hold Me Closer’ is out now and I will be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis.”

Hold Me Closer is the first song of Spears after the end of her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her life for 13 years. The new track is a mashup of John’s songs Tiny Dancer, 1992 The One and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. The Gimme More singer also shared her excitement on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time.

