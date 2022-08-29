Past in Perspective

“Opportunity is missed by most people because

it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.”

–Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison is known for having created the light bulb, and has a reputation for being one of the world’s greatest inventors. He was able to get 1093 patients for different kinds of innovations even though he was not the one who invested them directly. Most of the work he is credited with was the work of his technicians, even including the light bulb. In fact, four decades before Edison was even born, an English scientist by the name of Sir Humphry Davy invented arc lighting by using a carbon filament. This allowed for the bulb to glow but for a limited period of time only. Countless other scientists tried to improve upon Davy’s model but it was Edison’s lab that was able to find the right filament that would burn for days on end. This was lauded as a major achievement but one must not forget that the light bulb was a creation of many individuals’ efforts, not just the one.