PDM establishes relief camp in Charsadda

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has established a relief camp for flood-victims in district Charsadda and urged the people to participate in post-flood welfare activities throughout the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan donated Rs 500,000 to a relief camp established in Farooq Azam Square at Charsadda. Other party workers also donated funds for welfare of flood-victims. District spokesman JUI-F, Maulana Jameel, district chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Qaiser Jamal, and PPP leader Gul Waheed were also present on the occasion.

Talking to journalists, Aimal Wali Khan expressed anger over unavailability of a helicopter that was being used under KP Chief Minister for vacating trapped people during recent flood havoc. He criticized the provincial government and said that rulers are busy saving their political career rather being in power for nine years, they have no sympathy for Pakhtun nation.

ANP delivers three truckloads for flood victims

Meanwhile, General Secretary ANP, Mian Iftikhar Hussain handed over three truckloads of relief goods for flood-victims to Khudai Khidmatgaar Tehreek in the presence of other Party leaders including Samar Bilour and Hidayatullah. Talking to media persons, Mian Iftikhar said that central government has constituted a nine-member committee and allocated funds amounting to Rs102 billion.

He said that Rs 25,000 each would be distributed among each flood-victims by verifying their national identity cards. Mian Iftikhar said that more than 200,000 tents amounting to Rs 25,000 each would be distributed next week among the flood-victims. He also directed the workers of Khudai Khidmatgaar Tehreek to actively participate in relief activities and serve their energies for the welfare of flood-victims.