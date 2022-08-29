PEMRA submits record of Imran Khan’s speech in contempt case

The Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday submitted record of former prime minister Imran Khan’s speech in contempt of court case.

On August 23, the IHC had issued notice to the PEMRA and sought record of Imran’s speech.

DG PEMRA Monitoring Ashfaq Ahmed Jumani submitted record of Khan’s speech in F-9 Park, Islamabad on August 20 on the directives of the IHC.

DVD and transcript of Imran Khan’s speech were submitted to the Islamabad High Court. It may be noted that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court will hear the contempt of court case against the former premier for allegedly passing controversial remarks regarding female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The larger bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. It also includes Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.