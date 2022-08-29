Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

New York -The world’s top automakers — motivated either by governmental regulations or pure profit — have made a sharp turn away from fossil fuel vehicles. But there are plenty of obstacles on the road to a future full of eco-friendly cars. Will there be enough lithium and other vital raw materials to make electric car batteries? Will there be sufficient charging stations? How will carmakers ensure that their offerings are affordable for the average driver? Following the success of Elon Musk’s Tesla, built solely on electric vehicles, most of the biggest names in the sector are planning to invest tens of billions of dollars to reorient their businesses toward clean energy.