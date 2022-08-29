News Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit KP’s flood-hit areas today

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to flood-affected areas of Nowshera and Charsadda and review the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

During the visit, the authorities concerned would brief the prime minister about the damages caused by floods and the relief operations. Apart from reviewing the relief work, he will also meet the flood victims.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress of project’s execution.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will visit Taunsa Sharif to express solidarity with flood victims.

No flood threat

The irrigation department said that there was no flood threat to Charsadda. 32,000 cusecs of water was passing at the locality of the Manda Headworks. According to the irrigation department, maximum 45,000 cusecs of water will pass from the Manda Headworks today, having the capacity of 200,000 cusecs.

61,000 cusecs of water was passing through the Khayali Bridge at Swat River, having the capacity of 100,000 cusecs of water. The department said that people should not pay attention to the rumours regarding the flooding anymore.

