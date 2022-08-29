News Desk

PM Shehbaz visits flood-affected people in Nowshera

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Nowshera and met the flood-affected people.

During the visit, the prime minister would also distribute cheques of cash relief assistance among the flood-stricken people.

The PM has also been briefed by the relevant authorities on the damages and relief operations in the area. PM have also been informed about the relief camps arranged for the flood affected.

Apart from reviewing the relief work, the Prime Minister also met the flood victims.

Later, he will also visit the site of Mohmand dam where he will be briefed about the project.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PEMRA submits record of Imran Khan’s speech in contempt case

Islamabad

Sedition case: ‘Shahbaz Gill ready to tender apology’

Islamabad

Flood telethon: Imran Khan to personally reach out to major donors

Lahore

Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

National

One killed, two injured in road accident in Okara

Islamabad

Islamabad court resumes hearing of Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea

Business

Crucial IMF meeting for revival of bailout package today

National

Death toll rises to 1061 as devastating floods sweep country

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit KP’s flood-hit areas today

National

Balochistan CM says Rs200bn needed for flood victims’ rehabilitation

1 of 9,515

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More