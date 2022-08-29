Police to renovate police station, barracks

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police along with other stakeholders would ensure speedy renovation of buildings of newly established police station and residential barracks in K-Block, Diplomatic Enclave and Police Lines Headquarters.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a series of reforms and welfare steps are underway for Islamabad police force and development projects have been accelerated in all divisions of Islamabad, police spokesperson said.

The officials of Capital Development Authority, Public Works Department and Islamabad Police Development Branch have been directed to effectively coordinate with one another.

It has been decided to start immediate work for construction of buildings for newly established police station and renovate existing barracks at K-Block, Diplomatic Enclave and Police Lines Headquarters. Islamabad police have asked to speed up undergoing projects and said that no negligence will be tolerated at all.

Following direction of IGP Islamabad, the spokesperson said that Islamabad police would ensure provision of all facilities for its jawans.

He said that ongoing development works in all divisions of Islamabad Police will be completed as soon as possible.