Police withdraw FIR against flood affectees on CM’s direction

KARACHI – The Sukkur police on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have withdrawn the FIR which they had registered against the flood affected people for staging protest when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Sukkur on last Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious note of the action ordered Sukkur police to withdraw FIR No.100/2022 lodged by the SITE police against the flood affectees for staging protest when PM Shehbaz had arrived at Sukkur, according to a CM’s spokesman.

The Chief Minister said that the flood affected people were in heart-wrenching conditions. “They deserve every bit of help and support- registration of such cases is unjustified and unacceptable,” he warned categorically.

Flood victims are are already facing the odd situation, therefore they should be treated with love and respect, he added.

Minister visits Shaheed Benazirabad to review

overall flood

situation

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro Sunday visited Shaheed Benazirabad district and reviewed the overall water and flash flood like situation after the recent heavy Moonson rains.

According to a communique here, he also took visit of different embankments of the Indus River including main protacted Nawabsh Bund and others rain affected areas and reviewed overall situation arose during the unprecedented rains and arrangements made by the irrigation department.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro was briefed by the relevant officers of the irrigation department about the water situation and the condition of the Indus River’s embankments. Jam Khan Shoro directed the concerned officers of the Irrigation department to make all arrangements complete in order to deal with any emergency like situation.