PTI’s Asad Umar, Jhagra address Shaukat Tarin-IMF audio leaks

Audio recordings of telephonic conversation between PTI’s leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and the finance ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab revealed the PTI’s plot for sabotaging the IMF loan programme worth $6 billion ahead of the lender’s Executive Board meeting scheduled for August 29 (today).

The audio leaks endorsed the view that a letter written by KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to Miftah Ismail last week threatening to withdraw from the IMF commitment was a deliberate effort to sabotage the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy.

Earlier, in an interview, PTI leader Fawad Chauhdry said that the Punjab and KP governments might not be part of the programme.

Talking to a news channel on Thursday, he said the IMF programme depended on the agreement that the provincial governments will provide the tax collected to the federal government. However, if the provincial governments were to withdraw from the agreement, the IMF deal would collapse, claimed Fawad.

