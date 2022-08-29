Punjab govt to upgrade welfare institutions: DC

MULTAN – Punjab government will upgrade all welfare institutions to facilitate the deserving citizens by ensuring all sorts of essential items.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto said this during distribution of stitching machines and some other items among the waif and stray kids, residing at Child Protection Bureau Multan here on Sunday. He observed that the Child Protection Bureau would be shifted to a new building. He instructed the administration of the Child Protection Bureau to introduce courses.

Regarding the upgradation of welfare institutions, Watto maintained that furniture and other facilities would be added to Dar ul Aman and Nagheban Centre as budget was being earmarked for both institutions.

Earlier, he was given a complete briefing about the nurture of the kids.

Ten drug peddlers held

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered Hashish and liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched by the police in the last 24 hours across the district. As per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested ten drug peddlers Imran, Ahsan, Naeem, Khurram, Nasir and others. The police have also recovered over five kilogram Hashish and liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, however, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers to continue crackdown against drug dealers under the vision to make city drugs free, police sources added.

Foolproof security being ensured at churches: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities. He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

The city police officer added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.