Punjab sees spike in dengue cases

The dengue cases continue to witness surge in Punjab as the province lodged 32 cases during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Secretary Health Punjab said that 32 cases of dengue virus have been reported across the province during the past 24 hours.

Most of the cases (15) were reported in Rawalpindi, while Lahore lodged 11 cases of dengue virus, the official added. Moreover, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Jhelum reported one case each.

The Secretary Health Punjab further said that so far, 1034 dengue infections have been reported in the province this year, adding that 441 of the cases were reported in Lahore alone. Meanwhile, three patients succumbed to the virus in 2022.

Earlier on August 25, it was reported that Sindh lodged 839 cases in the last 24 days. The number of dengue cases reported in Sindh reached 839 in last 24 days. Of them, the majority of cases, 787, were reported in Karachi.

District Central reported 185 cases, Malir 150, Korangi 38, and district Kemari reported 22 cases. Outside Karachi, according to the government data, a large number of cases were reported in Thatta city (13) as compared to other districts.