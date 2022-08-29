Agencies

Railways to receive first batch of 230 passenger coaches in December: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways will start receiving the first batch of 230 new passenger coaches from China in December this year.

According to Pakistan Railways, these coaches are equipped with the latest facilities and are comfortable and suitable for running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

In November 2020, Pakistan Railways decided to procure 230 high-speed passenger coaches and 820 freight vans to modernize its system. According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, in the first phase, 46 modern passenger coaches will be procured, while, in the second phase, 184 such coaches will be prepared at Carriage Factory Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that passenger coaches will include 80 compartments each for economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlour cars, and 20 vans each for luggage and brake.

Two hundred freight vans will be imported, while 620 of such bogies will be prepared at the factory, he added.

