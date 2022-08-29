Our Staff Reporter

Rains, flood wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s 34 dists: CM aide

QUETTA – Mir Ziaullah Langove, Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, has said rains and flood wreaked havoc in 34 districts of the province.

These views were expressed by him during visit to the rain and flood-affected areas of Hanna Urak, Wali Tangi and Spin Karez here on Sunday. Expressing grief over the damages caused due to the recent rains and floods in Hanna Urak, Wali Tangi and Spin Karez areas of Quetta, he said that provision of relief goods to all the affected families would be ensured at all cost.

Directing the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to expedite relief activities in the rain and flood affected areas, he said that all measures would be adopted for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas.  He said that directives to the district administrations had already been issued to restore the damaged structures in their respective districts. Terming news regarding breach in Wali Tangi Dam, Hanna Urak, Quetta as baseless and fabricated, he said that strict action would be taken against those who had spread rumours about breach in Wali Tangi Dam, leading to panic in Nawa Killi and its adjoining areas on the night falling between 27-28 August, 2022. On the occasion, Director PDMA, Faisal Panezai, Inayat Sanjrani and others were also present.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 1,974

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More