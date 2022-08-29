Rains, flood wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s 34 dists: CM aide

QUETTA – Mir Ziaullah Langove, Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, has said rains and flood wreaked havoc in 34 districts of the province.

These views were expressed by him during visit to the rain and flood-affected areas of Hanna Urak, Wali Tangi and Spin Karez here on Sunday. Expressing grief over the damages caused due to the recent rains and floods in Hanna Urak, Wali Tangi and Spin Karez areas of Quetta, he said that provision of relief goods to all the affected families would be ensured at all cost.

Directing the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to expedite relief activities in the rain and flood affected areas, he said that all measures would be adopted for the rehabilitation of flood affected areas. He said that directives to the district administrations had already been issued to restore the damaged structures in their respective districts. Terming news regarding breach in Wali Tangi Dam, Hanna Urak, Quetta as baseless and fabricated, he said that strict action would be taken against those who had spread rumours about breach in Wali Tangi Dam, leading to panic in Nawa Killi and its adjoining areas on the night falling between 27-28 August, 2022. On the occasion, Director PDMA, Faisal Panezai, Inayat Sanjrani and others were also present.